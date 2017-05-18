Breaking News Bar
 
Melodie Gliniewicz trial, key hearing delayed

A Lake County judge Thursday delayed the trial and a key hearing for the widow of Fox Lake police Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, who faces charges alleging she helped her husband steal thousands of dollars from a youth police Explorer group.

Melodie Gliniewicz, 52, of Antioch Township, now is scheduled to go to trial July 3 on charges of unlawful use of charitable funds, conspiracy and money laundering, though defense attorney Donald Morrison said Thursday he expects more delays.

A hearing on a defense motion to dismiss the charges also has been postponed, from June 13 to June 19.

The charges center around allegations Charles Gliniewicz embezzled more than $10,000 from his department's Explorer program before his September 2015 suicide, which authorities say he staged to appear as if he was killed in the line of duty.

Authorities say the veteran police officer killed himself to prevent disclosure that he was using credit and debit cards linked to the Explorer bank account to pay for restaurant bills, health club memberships, movies, dating and adult websites, and for personal loans.

Melodie Gliniewicz served as a civilian adviser for the Explorer post, officials say.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying through her attorney that she was not aware of the thefts and always repaid the Explorer account when she found out her husband had used funds for personal expenses. She faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

