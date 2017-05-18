Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/18/2017 8:07 PM

Man in hospital after police say sister stabbed him in fight

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Sara Hooker
 
 

A fight between a brother and sister Thursday afternoon in Batavia sent one man to the hospital with a stab wound, police said.

Just before 3 p.m. Batavia police responded to a domestic disturbance in an apartment on the 1100 block of West Wilson Street, police said in a news release. Police arrived to find a 31-year-old man with a small puncture wound in the shoulder.

A witness told police a 30-year-old woman who had been visiting her brother ran from the scene. Police found her in on the far western edge of the Batavia High School campus.

Nobody else was injured. No charges had been announced. The investigation continues.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account