Man in hospital after police say sister stabbed him in fight

A fight between a brother and sister Thursday afternoon in Batavia sent one man to the hospital with a stab wound, police said.

Just before 3 p.m. Batavia police responded to a domestic disturbance in an apartment on the 1100 block of West Wilson Street, police said in a news release. Police arrived to find a 31-year-old man with a small puncture wound in the shoulder.

A witness told police a 30-year-old woman who had been visiting her brother ran from the scene. Police found her in on the far western edge of the Batavia High School campus.

Nobody else was injured. No charges had been announced. The investigation continues.