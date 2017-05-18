Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/18/2017 8:36 PM

Lake in the Hills to use new playground equipment for programs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Lake in the Hills will upgrade playground equipment at three parks this summer. The playgrounds at Leroy Guy and Normandy parks will be closed beginning the week of June 22 through mid-July for equipment replacement. A portion of Cattail Park will be cordoned off where two new pieces of playground equipment will be added.

    Lake in the Hills will upgrade playground equipment at three parks this summer. The playgrounds at Leroy Guy and Normandy parks will be closed beginning the week of June 22 through mid-July for equipment replacement. A portion of Cattail Park will be cordoned off where two new pieces of playground equipment will be added.
    Courtesy of Lake in the Hills

  • Lake in the Hills is upgrading playground equipment at three parks this summer funded through a state grant. The village will use the equipment as part of a study on improving physical activity.

    Lake in the Hills is upgrading playground equipment at three parks this summer funded through a state grant. The village will use the equipment as part of a study on improving physical activity.
    Courtesy of Lake in the Hills

  • Cattail Park is one of three Lake in the Hills parks that will be getting upgraded playground equipment this summer, funded through a grant.

    Cattail Park is one of three Lake in the Hills parks that will be getting upgraded playground equipment this summer, funded through a grant.
    Courtesy of Lake in the Hills

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Three Lake in the Hills park playgrounds will be upgraded this summer and serve as test sites for new physical activity programs.

The playgrounds at Leroy Guy and Normandy parks will be closed beginning the week of June 22 through mid-July for replacement of playground equipment that is nearly 20 years old. A portion of Cattail Park will be cordoned off where two new pieces of playground equipment will be added. The existing equipment at Leroy Guy and Normandy playgrounds will be donated to Kids Around the World -- an Illinois-based nonprofit that removes and rebuilds playgrounds for children in underprivileged areas globally.

The new equipment partially is funded through the Play On! Grant program, which promotes higher levels of physical activity through active play.

Lake in the Hills received $63,000 in grant funding through Play Core and GameTime playground equipment companies and the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association. The total cost of the equipment is around $104,000, which is a drastically reduced price, said Laura Barron, director of parks and recreation.

The village also has been selected as a "Play On" national demonstration site for the equipment, which specifically is designed for safety.

"It incorporates six key play elements so that it meets and aligns with national standards for physical education," Barron said. "It's a huge benefit to have been selected as a recipient. Normally, we go out to bid for our playgrounds. We are always looking for ways to not impact taxes in any way. It was a great savings."

Once the equipment is up and running, parks officials will conduct programs promoting physical activity and healthy initiatives and study how they are improving the community's health.

Bartlett, Bolingbrook, Crystal Lake, Naperville, Palatine, Plainfield, Schaumburg and Wheeling park districts and the Hawthorn Woods parks and recreation department have received similar grants, Barron added.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account