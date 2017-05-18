Fox Valley police reports

hello

Kane County

• A window at the Plato Township Train Depot Museum was reported broken at 6:58 p.m. May 12, and officials estimated it would cost $500 to fix.

• Someone punctured and slashed two tires on a pickup truck parked on the 700 block of Victor Road near Aurora between 7 p.m. May 12 and 9 a.m. Saturday, causing an estimated $400 in damage.

• A laptop, an IPASS and a laptop case valued at $560 were reported stolen from a sedan on the 43W400 block of Route 72 near Hampshire at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Duane L. Allen, 49, of the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago, was charged with possession of a fake or altered ID, obstructing identification and improper walking on a roadway at 8:19 p.m. Sunday after a deputy questioned him after he was walking on the side of Coombs Road, north of Highland, near Elgin, according to a sheriff's report. He also was wanted on a warrant out of Cook County for trespassing, the report said.

Carpentersville

• A resident on the 0-100 block of Middlesex Road reported Monday a PlayStation 3, a Wii and a TV were stolen from her apartment overnight. The kitchen window was open, and the screen was missing. Graffiti was also spray-painted on the wall in a bedroom.

• Carpentersville residents Lakeya S. Humphries, 24, and LaParis Jackson, 30, were charged Sunday with retail theft, police said. They are accused of stealing merchandise from Wal-Mart on Lake Marian Road.

• Rockford residents Myca T. Pittman, 34, and Gregory S. Bell, 32, were charged Sunday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. They are accused of stealing two pairs of children's shoes, valued at $141, from Kohl's in Spring Hill Mall. Pittman was also charged with obstruction of justice after she attempted to give an officer a different name, the report said.

• A resident on the 5700 block of Breezeland Road reported someone had thrown a rock at a second-story window about 10 p.m. May 12. The rock broke the screen and window.