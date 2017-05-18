Family of Wheaton man who died at Wrigley Field looking for answers

The father of a Wheaton man who died after falling over a railing Tuesday night while leaving Wrigley Field says the family has received an outpouring of support from friends.

Richard E. Garrity, 42, died of head injuries suffered in the fall, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Thursday. His death was ruled accidental.

Garrity fell as he was exiting the ballpark after the Cubs win over the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

His father, Rick Garrity Sr., said he's looking for answers about what happened. Chicago police are investigating, but a spokeswoman would not say where Garrity fell at Wrigley.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green said Thursday the team doesn't know how far Garrity fell, but that it wasn't from the upper deck.

He was a caring father of two children who are 9 and 5, Garrity Sr. said.

"We're in shock obviously, can't believe it happened, and we want him back," he said.

His wife was at the game with her husband and his work clients, but she left early, Garrity Sr. said. She tried to reach him on his phone, but no one picked up until he was at the hospital, Garrity Sr. said.

Garrity grew up in Glen Ellyn and attended Glenbard West and St. Francis high schools. His father said well-wishers already have signed up to cooks meals for his son's family through the summer and early fall.

"He had the best personality ever," Garrity Sr. said. "He lit up a room whenever he walked in."

Garrity worked for Heineken for a decade.

"Rick was a member of our organization for the last 10 years, most recently serving as a market manager in Chicago," the company said in a statement to ABC 7. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and two children and we are committed to supporting them through this incredibly difficult time."

Services will be private, his father said.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report