Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
posted: 5/18/2017 5:30 AM

Bike club honors Mount Prospect cyclist killed in crosswalk

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Don Sortor, of Arlington Heights, puts a black armband made of old inner tube on Tara Riley, also of Arlington Heights, on Wednesday. Both are members of the Arlington Heights Bicycle Club who participated in the International Ride of Silence in honor of Mount Prospect cyclist Jodi Beaudry. Beaudry died on June 9, 2016, after being struck by an SUV.

      Don Sortor, of Arlington Heights, puts a black armband made of old inner tube on Tara Riley, also of Arlington Heights, on Wednesday. Both are members of the Arlington Heights Bicycle Club who participated in the International Ride of Silence in honor of Mount Prospect cyclist Jodi Beaudry. Beaudry died on June 9, 2016, after being struck by an SUV.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Arlington Heights Bicycle Club gathered at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights Wednesday to participate in the International Ride of Silence. They rode this year in honor of Mount Prospect cyclist Jodi Beaudry who died on June, 9, 2016, after being struck by an SUV.

      Members of the Arlington Heights Bicycle Club gathered at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights Wednesday to participate in the International Ride of Silence. They rode this year in honor of Mount Prospect cyclist Jodi Beaudry who died on June, 9, 2016, after being struck by an SUV.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Arlington Heights Bicycle Club's annual participation Wednesday evening in the International Ride of Silence honored Mount Prospect resident Joni Beaudry, 55, of Mount Prospect, who was struck and killed last June in a recently opened crossing at Central Road and Weller Lane.

The ride from Recreation Park is held in remembrance and honor of those who have suffered injury or death while cycling.

Beaudry was the mother of five college-age and teenage children. Her death has sparked a review of crosswalk design and calls for stiffer penalties after the driver of the SUV paid $364 in fines and court costs.

The Mount Prospect village board agreed in April to spend up to $38,000 on a Central Road Pedestrian Crossing Study. And legislation toughening penalties for drivers passed the House in April and is awaiting action in the Senate. The policy would require a fine of up to $1,500 or jail time of up to 30 days for a driver who fails to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk with an activated rectangular rapid-flashing beacon.

If a pedestrian is killed or seriously injured, the offense would become a felony with a penalty of three to seven years in prison.

Mount Prospect and the Illinois Department of Transportation collaborated to install the flashing beacon on Central in hopes of improving safety at the 35 mph, four-lane street that sees about 21,000 to 23,000 vehicles a day.

But Beaudry's husband, Eric Jakubowski, and others have said the relatively new crosswalks that feature yellow flashing lights give pedestrians a false sense of security.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account