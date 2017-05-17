Police searching for missing Palatine man

This is the T-shirt Edward Zahnle, 46, of Palatine was wearing when he was last seen.

The Palatine Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 46-year-old Palatine resident Edward Zahnle. He was last seen in the area of downtown Palatine on foot.

Zahnle's family indicated he appeared to be distraught, leaving behind a disturbing note. He left his home without personal belongings, including needed medication for a medical condition. He is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, heavy set, with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a blue/gold banner and the wording U-46 Deaf & Hard of Hearing 5k across the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000.