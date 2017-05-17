Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/17/2017 11:27 AM

Police searching for missing Palatine man

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Edward Zahnle, 46, of Palatine

    Edward Zahnle, 46, of Palatine

  • This is the T-shirt Edward Zahnle, 46, of Palatine was wearing when he was last seen.

    This is the T-shirt Edward Zahnle, 46, of Palatine was wearing when he was last seen.

 
Daily Herald report

The Palatine Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 46-year-old Palatine resident Edward Zahnle. He was last seen in the area of downtown Palatine on foot.

Zahnle's family indicated he appeared to be distraught, leaving behind a disturbing note. He left his home without personal belongings, including needed medication for a medical condition. He is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, heavy set, with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a blue/gold banner and the wording U-46 Deaf & Hard of Hearing 5k across the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account