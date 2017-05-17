Illinois Congress members react to Flynn allegation

hello

Illinois members of Congress are reacting to the allegation that President Donald Trump asked former FBI director James Comey to end the investigation of Gen. Michael Flynn. Here are excerpts:

Republican Rep. Peter J. Roskam: "We need to see these documents as soon as possible and former Director Comey needs to testify before Congress as soon as possible. We must get to the bottom of this -- no matter where it leads."

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin: "Evidence that President Trump asked FBI Director Comey to stop the investigation of his National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, again appears to cross the line into the obstruction of justice. … When will a Republican senator step out of the shadows and join us in calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor to bring clear-eyed, nonpartisan justice to this tangled web of deception?"

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth (on Twitter): "As new reports on Trump-Russia ties surface by the hour, it's vital we get to the bottom of AG Sessions' role in the firing of FBI Dir Comey."

Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi: "All the Comey memos should be turned over to Congress, any unclassified memos should be released to the public, and President Trump should submit to investigators the 'tapes' with which he threatened Mr. Comey. Lastly, Congress and the American people must hear Mr. Comey testify publicly and under oath."

Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider: "This is just the latest development in a series of shocking revelations, and is long past time for Congress to establish a truly independent investigation into these significant allegations."