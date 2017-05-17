Franks seeking candidates to fill McHenry County Board vacancy

McHenry County Board Chairman Jack Franks is accepting applications to fill a District 1 seat vacated this week by Andrew Gasser.

Gasser, elected Algonquin Township highway commissioner, resigned from the county board Monday, according to a news release from Franks. The Fox River Grove resident was first elected to the board in 2014.

Gasser, a Republican, ran unopposed in the April 4 election after beating out longtime Highway Commissioner Bob Miller in the Feb. 28 consolidated primary.

"I promised I would not be a double dipper and hold two elected offices at once," Gasser said in a statement on his website. "I am keeping my promises to you."

With advice and consent from the county board, Franks said he will appoint Gasser's replacement within 60 days, per state law. The new board member must be a Republican and will serve the remainder of Gasser's term, which expires December 2018.

"Andrew Gasser was a strong, independent voice who served his constituents with distinction," Franks said. "It's very important that residents of District 1 are represented by someone who brings the same energy and dedication to the job."

Candidates must be registered voters in the district, which includes parts of Algonquin, Barrington Hills, Cary, Fox River Grove, Huntley, Lake in the Hills and Trout Valley.

Franks' office is accepting applications through June 12. Candidates can submit a resume and cover letter explaining their interest in the position by mail or via email at jdfranks@co.mchenry.il.us.