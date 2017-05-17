Early morning fire destroys home in South Elgin

A Wednesday morning fire destroyed a South Elgin home after firefighters from more than a dozen departments fought the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

South Elgin firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of Fairview Lane about 3:30 a.m., Capt. Matt Starr said. The home and two vehicles were fully engulfed in flames and residents were evacuating the residence when firefighters arrived, he said. Starr was not aware of any rescues.

Firefighters from 13 more departments arrived and battled the blaze until it was largely under control about 5:30 a.m., Starr said. The fire also spread to a home north of the residence, he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it appears the blaze originated in the garage.

Nicor Gas crews are on scene to shut down a line. During the blaze, firefighters left the gas line burning to prevent gas from being trapped and potentially exploding, he said.

Firefighters from the South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District remain at the scene.