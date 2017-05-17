Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/17/2017 9:05 AM

Early morning fire destroys home in South Elgin

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Fire destroys South Elgin home

    Video: Fire destroys South Elgin home

  • A fire destroyed a home and damaged the house next door on Fairview Lane Wednesday in South Elgin.

      A fire destroyed a home and damaged the house next door on Fairview Lane Wednesday in South Elgin.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Firefighters put the hose on an area that flared up Wednesday morning at a fire that destroyed a home and damaged the house next door on Fairview Lane in South Elgin.

      Firefighters put the hose on an area that flared up Wednesday morning at a fire that destroyed a home and damaged the house next door on Fairview Lane in South Elgin.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Lee Filas
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A Wednesday morning fire destroyed a South Elgin home after firefighters from more than a dozen departments fought the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

South Elgin firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of Fairview Lane about 3:30 a.m., Capt. Matt Starr said. The home and two vehicles were fully engulfed in flames and residents were evacuating the residence when firefighters arrived, he said. Starr was not aware of any rescues.

Firefighters from 13 more departments arrived and battled the blaze until it was largely under control about 5:30 a.m., Starr said. The fire also spread to a home north of the residence, he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it appears the blaze originated in the garage.

Nicor Gas crews are on scene to shut down a line. During the blaze, firefighters left the gas line burning to prevent gas from being trapped and potentially exploding, he said.

Firefighters from the South Elgin and Countryside Fire Protection District remain at the scene.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account