updated: 5/17/2017 5:50 AM

Dawn Patrol: Passengers stopped man who shot conductor in Naperville

  • Police investigate the shooting of an Amtrak conductor at the downtown Naperville train station. Police say the suspect shot from inside the train at the conductor outside it.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Authorities responded to the Naperville Metra train station after an Amtrak conductor was said to have been shot Tuesday evening. The shooting occurred in the front cars of an Amtrak train headed to Chicago for connecting rides, according to passengers.

    Harry Hitzeman | Staff Photographer

  • Police investigate the shooting of an Amtrak conductor Tuesday at the Naperville train station.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report

Police: Passengers stopped man who shot conductor at Naperville Metra station

Naperville police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a 45-year-old Amtrak conductor late Tuesday afternoon, and authorities say passengers may have saved lives by detaining the gunman. Full story

St. Charles East English teacher faces child porn charges

A St. Charles East High School teacher is facing felony child pornography charges, officials say. Gregory Burgener, 63, of the 400 block of West Fremont Avenue, Elmhurst, was in court Tuesday, charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office. Full story

Driver in crash that killed Barrington High student was doing 93, authorities say

A Rolling Meadows man was driving 93 mph in a 25 mph zone when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree earlier this year, killing an 18-year-old Barrington High School student riding with him, authorities said Monday. Full story

Search continues for Villa Park teen who jumped into Des Plaines River

The search resumed Tuesday for a missing Villa Park teenager who jumped from a bridge into the Des Plaines River. Full story

Kane County looks to rent utility pole space to cellphone companies

The answer to "Can you hear me now?" when Kane County residents speak on their cellphones may soon depend on how much money phone service providers are willing to pay to the division of transportation. Full story

Five Chicago residents charged with East Dundee armed robbery

Authorities have charged five Chicago residents -- three 18-year-olds and two juveniles -- with the armed robbery of a Thorntons gas station early Monday in East Dundee. Full story

Hoffman Estates sets own marijuana fines

Hoffman Estates officials have made the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia a local offense, carrying a fine of $150 to $750 payable to the village. Full story

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 68 degrees this morning. Temperatures will top out at 82 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 67 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Roadways seem to be running with minor delays throughout the suburbs. Railroad crossing work is scheduled to close Grant Street between Woodstock and Railroad streets in Crystal Lake until May 24th. Full story.

Rozner: Chicago Cubs' confidence on the uptick at Wrigley

After scoring 6 runs in three games over the weekend in St. Louis, the Cubs had it all in front of them last night at home, with temps near 90 degrees and a strong wind blowing straight out of the southwest, not to mention 40-year-old Reds starter Bronson Arroyo and his 5.94 ERA. Read Barry Rozner's take

