Cook County announces 2017 road projects

South Barrington and Schaumburg are among nearly 20 suburban municipalities getting Cook County 2017 road construction projects at a cost of $23.2 million dollars.

Pavement preservation and rehabilitation work will be done on Mundhank Road from Barrington Road to Freeman Road in South Barrington. Intersection improvement work will be done on Roselle Road at Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg. Reconstruction work will be done on Central Road from Ela Road to Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Connecting Cook County, the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways' first long-range transportation plan in more than 70 years, was released last year, setting priorities for road work.