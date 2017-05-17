Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 5/17/2017 5:41 PM

Cook County announces 2017 road projects

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

South Barrington and Schaumburg are among nearly 20 suburban municipalities getting Cook County 2017 road construction projects at a cost of $23.2 million dollars.

Pavement preservation and rehabilitation work will be done on Mundhank Road from Barrington Road to Freeman Road in South Barrington. Intersection improvement work will be done on Roselle Road at Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg. Reconstruction work will be done on Central Road from Ela Road to Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Connecting Cook County, the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways' first long-range transportation plan in more than 70 years, was released last year, setting priorities for road work.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account