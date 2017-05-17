Breaking News Bar
 
Cleanup due to heavy storms begins this morning

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

People are cleaning up the damage created by heavy storms that rolled through the area late Wednesday.

Wind and tree damage has been reported in Long Grove, Elgin and Oak Lawn. Expect delays on Long Grove Road west of Route 53 due to a downed tree in the roadway, while Liberty Street remains closed between Laurel Street and Eastview Street in Elgin due to another tree in the road.

O'Hare International Airport lifted a ground stop previously issued because of high winds.

Airlines at O'Hare at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday reported delays of 30 to 60 minutes. A full list of delays by arrival can be found at Airport-ohare.com.

A tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service ended at 1 a.m. Thursday for Lake and Kane Counties, including Aurora and Oswego. A wind advisory was also canceled for areas including Cook, DuPage and Kane counties at 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Conditions included winds of 20 mph to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 mph to 50 mph.

The tornado warning for DeKalb and LaSalle was also lifted at 1 a.m. Thursday.

