Suburban lawmakers slam Trump over sharing information with Russians

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield called on the White House to brief Congress on what information President Donald Trump shared with Russian officials during a recent Oval Office meeting.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates said allegations President Donald Trump shared classified information with Russian officials are "stunning" and "alarming."

U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam said reports that President Donald Trump gave highly classified information to the Russians are troubling, adding that Russia is led by an "adversarial regime."

U.S. Rep. Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg said President Donald Trump's sharing of classified information with Russian officials could endanger lives.

President Donald Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington last Wednesday, May 10. Trump revealed classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during the meeting. Russian Foreign Ministry via AP

As President Donald Trump defended revealing classified information to Russian officials during a recent White House meeting, the allegations drew strong criticism from members of the Chicago-area congressional delegation.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat, said revealing information to the Russian government "could endanger intelligence resources, our information sharing agreements with allies, and ultimately, people's lives."

Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton called the revelations troubling.

"It is the president's responsibility to protect America's secrets from America's enemies," Roskam told the Daily Herald in a written statement. "It is alarming to read reports suggesting President Trump revealed classified information to Vladimir Putin's adversarial regime."

The Washington Post and other media on Monday reported Trump revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence on the Islamic State at risk. Reports Tuesday named Israel as the source of the information.

Trump responded Tuesday in a pair of tweets that he shared "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety" and had "the absolute right" to do so.

Still, the reports drew strong condemnation from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat, called Trump's handling of classified information reckless.

"The administration needs to brief Congress immediately on the full extent of this disclosure," Schneider said in a news release.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Democrat from Naperville, called the reports "highly disturbing" and part of a "continuing pattern of irresponsible off-the-cuff statements."

"I call on the president to inform Congress of the meeting's details," he said.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth called the allegation "stunning" and "alarming."

"Russia is not our friend, yet President Trump seems extraordinarily comfortable inviting Russian agents into the Oval Office and sharing with them highly classified intelligence that's too sensitive to even share with our allies," said Duckworth, a Democrat from Hoffman Estates.

Duckworth renewed calls for a independent special prosecutor to investigate ties between Russia and the president.

Illinois' senior senator, Democrat Dick Durbin of Springfield, used Twitter to accuse Trump of "trying to ingratiate himself with the Russians by bragging about highly classified national security secrets."

In a separate statement, Durbin called Trump's actions "a national security breach ... of incredible proportions."

Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren of Plano issued a one-sentence statement in response to the Daily Herald.

"I am following the situation closely as the facts are established," the statement reads.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat, couldn't be reached for comment.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Doug T. Graham and news services contributed to this report.