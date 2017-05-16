Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 5/16/2017 5:30 AM

Stevenson High officials weighing $135.8 million budget

  • A planned three-story expansion to Stevenson High School's East Building is among the projects included in the proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year. It could cost $28 million.

    Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • A renovation of the East Building cafeteria at Stevenson High School is among the projects included in the proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year. It could cost $1.4 million.

    Courtesy Stevenson High School

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Stevenson High School officials are preparing a $135.8 million budget for the 2018 fiscal year -- and a large chunk of that cash will go toward a planned 58,000-square-foot expansion at the Lincolnshire campus.

The proposed budget is significantly larger than the roughly $118 million spending plan for the current fiscal year primarily because of the East Building expansion, which is expected to cost $28 million and could take nearly two years to complete.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

To cover expenses, officials expect to collect about $147 million in property taxes, fees and other revenue during the next year. That sum -- up from the current budget's $120.6 million revenue estimate -- includes $25 million in loans for the East Building expansion, said Sean Carney, Stevenson's assistant superintendent for business.

That three-story addition is the biggest capital project in the budget. It will create more classrooms and other learning spaces to meet Stevenson's growing enrollment.

Officials also plan to reconfigure the Port Clinton Road entrance to the campus during the next fiscal year. That project, which has an initial cost estimate of $915,000, is designed to make entering the school easier and reduce traffic congestion on Port Clinton and Buffalo Grove roads, Carney said.

Most of the other capital projects in the budget "are simple maintenance projects" to be completed this summer, Carney said.

They include the renovation of the East Building's cafeteria and kitchen; the replacement of the roof over the performing arts center; and the construction of a new stadium press box.

All together, the summer projects are expected to cost about $4.7 million, down from an earlier estimate of $5.2 million, Carney said.

The school board likely will approve the budget in July, following an opportunity for public review.

