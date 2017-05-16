Images: St. Edward Central Catholic High School graduation

St. Edward Central Catholic High School celebrated its 72 graduates during a commencement ceremony Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles.

Valedictorian Amanda Drobek of West Dundee and Salutatorian Alexi Linneman of South Elgin were among the scheduled speakers.

The Most Reverend David J. Malley, Bishop of the Rockford Diocese, handed each graduate their diploma and spoke about the importance of remembering classmates.The class of 2017 is the Elgin school's 73rd graduating class. Barbara Villont, school superintendent and principal, said the graduating class earned more than $7 million total in scholarships.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comTuesday at the St. Edward Central Catholic High School graduation ceremony at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles.

