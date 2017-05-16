Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/16/2017 8:56 PM

Images: St. Edward Central Catholic High School graduation

Daily Herald report

St. Edward Central Catholic High School celebrated its 72 graduates during a commencement ceremony Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles.

Valedictorian Amanda Drobek of West Dundee and Salutatorian Alexi Linneman of South Elgin were among the scheduled speakers.

The Most Reverend David J. Malley, Bishop of the Rockford Diocese, handed each graduate their diploma and spoke about the importance of remembering classmates.The class of 2017 is the Elgin school's 73rd graduating class. Barbara Villont, school superintendent and principal, said the graduating class earned more than $7 million total in scholarships.

