Homeless woman charged with April Aurora Library attack

hello

Brenda Lee faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

A homeless woman has been arrested on felony charges she fought with another homeless woman at the Aurora Public Library in April, throwing a chair and breaking the woman's rib.

Brenda S. Lee, 42, was arrested after police found her Thursday at Hesed House, 659 S. River St., and felony charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place, and misdemeanor battery were filed the next day, according to police and court records.

Dan Ferrelli, spokesman for Aurora police, said Lee is charged with attacking a 59-year-old woman at about 3:25 p.m. April 20 at the downtown library, 101 S. River St.

Lee and the victim were acquaintances who listed their addresses at Hesed House, and Lee apparently said something to the victim referencing an earlier conversation between the two, Ferrelli said.

Lee is accused of punching the woman on her head and body and throwing a chair at her, Ferrelli said. Kane County court records also indicate the victim, who Ferrelli said declined medical treatment, also suffered a broken rib.

Lee fled the scene before authorities arrived but was arrested after police found her. There were no reports of damage to the library, Ferrelli said.

Lee was being held on $25,000 bail. If she posts bond, she is to have no contact with the victim and is banned from Hesed House, court records show.

If convicted of the most severe charge, Lee faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to five years in prison. She is next due in court May 26.