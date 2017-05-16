Breaking News Bar
 
Geneva seeks a city clerk

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Geneva is seeking a city clerk since nobody ran for the position in April.

Lynn Landberg, who had served 20 years, decided not to run.

The clerk attends all city council meetings and prepares records of those meetings. The annual salary is $3,600.

Applicants should submit an application, a resume and letter of interest no later than June 1 to Mayor Kevin Burns, City of Geneva, 22 S. First St. Attention: City Clerk Vacancy.

Candidates must have lived in Geneva for at least one year prior to appointment; be a U.S. citizen; be a registered voter; have no felony convictions; and be current on taxes and payments to the city.

They also must file a statement of economic interest with the Kane County clerk's office.

The application is on the city's website, geneva.il.us. Click on the "City Government" tab, then "Boards and Commissions," then "Volunteer Board Application."

Article Comments ()
