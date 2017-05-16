Breaking News Bar
 
East Dundee approves facade grant for River Street property

  • East Dundee trustees approved awarding a matching grant of up to $22,500 for the exterior renovation of 210 N. River St.

East Dundee is awarding a downtown business owner with a facade improvement grant that had been on hold for more than two years.

The historic 210 N. River St. building was in disrepair when insurance agent Cliff Surges bought it a few years ago. The structure, which is nearly a century old, had outdated infrastructure, flooding problems, damaged decks and an outdated exterior, he said.

To help with repairs and improvements to the property's facade, the village board on Monday approved providing Surges with a matching grant of up to $22,500, paid for through tax increment financing funds.

"(It's) a wonderful old building with a great history," Surges said. "This was one of those fun things where you get to give back to the community."

The grant was initially awarded through the village's commercial facade improvement program, which offered matching grants for exterior makeovers of commercial buildings, Village Administrator Jennifer Johnsen said. Surges applied for the program in April 2015, a year after the historic commission approved renovation plans for the property.

At the time, however, the village's economic development department was juggling several facade projects, many of which were prioritized over the 210 N. River St. building, Johnsen said. The funds for Surges' project were put on hold, and the issue had never been re-addressed, she said.

Though the facade program has since been halted, East Dundee's fiscal year 2018 budget includes TIF funds for two projects -- including Surges' -- that had already been authorized to receive a grant.

The delayed reimbursement hasn't stopped Surges from starting work on the building, which houses his insurance company on the second floor and a beauty salon that rents space on the first floor. Walkways, decks and sewer systems have been repaired and replaced, he said, and Otto Engineering President Tom Roeser provided bricks that would enhance the historic look of the building.

Surges said contractors will soon start replacing the windows and siding -- the final facade improvements that will also change the building's color from light green to burgundy.

The building's interior has been entirely gutted and replaced, Surges said, though those improvements are not eligible for reimbursement. Roughly $65,000 is being invested in interior and exterior renovations, he said.

"We've really tried to make sure ... everything is done beyond code so (the building) will be there for at least another 50 years," he said.

