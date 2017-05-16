Dawn Patrol: Lutherbrook facilities in Addison to close next month

Lutherbrook Academy, on Lake Street in Addison, is slated to close by the end of June. Daily Herald file photo

Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois announced yesterday that the Lutherbrook Child and Adolescent Center and Lutherbrook Academy, both in Addison, will close by the end of June. The facilities, which provide services for traumatized children, are among nine programs and about 100 positions throughout the state being phased out by the charity, according to a news release. Full story.

Aurora man charged with child rape, abuse over eight years

A 77-year-old Aurora man was arrested late last week on charges he sexually assaulted and abused a girl he knew over an eight-year span. Inocente Delgado, of the 500 block of Binder Street, was charged with five counts of predatory sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all of which are felonies, according to Kane County court records. Full story.

No one injured in house fire near Lake Zurich

No one was injured yesterday afternoon after fire engulfed a garage and part of a home on the 25500 block of North Somerset Court near Lake Zurich, authorities said. Nineteen fire departments worked together to extinguish the blaze, which was reported about 1:13 p.m. Damage was mostly contained to the home's attached garage. Full story.

Feder: Sun-Times in talks to sell to Tribune owner tronc perhaps by end of month

The Chicago Sun-Times is in negotiations to be acquired by the parent company of the Chicago Tribune, perhaps as soon as the end of the month, Sun-Times Editor and Publisher Jim Kirk says. In an announcement yesterday by Sun-Times owner Wrapports. Tronc, the former Tribune Publishing Co. headed by tech entrepreneur Michael Ferro, could run the Sun-Times separately. Full story.

Hoffman Estates opts out of wage, sick-leave laws

Hoffman Estates last night joined a growing number of Northwest suburbs in opting out of Cook County's pending minimum-wage hike and requirement of paid sick leave for part-time workers, which both take effect July 1. Full story.

Bloomingdale Township moving to form mental health board

A referendum Bloomingdale Township officials described before the April election as advisory now requires the township to raise property taxes to fund a new mental health board. Ed Levato was township supervisor when the referendum was placed on the ballot after a successful petition drive organized by a group of residents. He said yesterday that township staff members were simply misinformed when they told a Daily Herald reporter before the election that the ballot question was advisory. Full story.

Sheriff, Delnor evaluating protocols after hospital hostage situation

Authorities and hospital officials yesterday continued their probe of what led to -- and how to prevent in the future -- Saturday's hostage standoff at a Geneva hospital that resulted in the fatal shooting of a Kane County jail inmate. Tywon Salters, who was jailed in mid-March on felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle in Elgin, had been recovering from surgery to remove part of a plastic sandal he had eaten. Full story.

Weather

Partly cloudy and 64 degrees this morning. Temperatures are expected to top out at 84 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 67 degrees overnight tonight. Full story.

Traffic

No problems on the roadway noticed early this morning. Work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Washington Street between Lake Street and Haryan Way in Grayslake until July. Full story.

Rozner: Expectations for Bears' Trubisky off the charts

If you believe everything you see these days, Mitch Trubisky is headed for the Hall of Fame after leading the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl victory. In his rookie season. So, ya know, not much for him to live up to after spending about 15 minutes in Chicago. Full story.

How's this for a White Sox-Cubs trade?

What if the Chicago White Sox send starting pitcher Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs for the man without a position, Kyle Schwarber? Just hear Scot Gregor out in his full column.