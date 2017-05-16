10-mile run returns to Elgin Valley Fox Trot

The Elgin Valley Fox Trot isn't just for runners, it's for families as well. A father-and-daughter team walks in support of the Salvation Army during the 2-mile walk at the 36th annual event. Daily Herald File Photo, 2013

The Elgin Valley Fox Trot returns for its 40th anniversary on Saturday, May 27, with one element that was missing last year -- the 10-mile run.

"We're excited that we're going back to the original 10-mile run because I-90 is completed," said Barb Keselica, special events and community engagement manager for the city of Elgin.

Last year, she said, construction on Interstate 90 interfered with the race route, but this year, it's all clear.

In addition to the 10-mile run, runners can participate in a 10K, a 5K and a 2-mile fun walk.

"All the proceeds from the fun walk go to not-for-profits in the Elgin area and we have about 30 that are participating this year," said Keselica, who is from West Chicago.

The Two Mile Fun Walk is also available as a charitable choice. Upon registration, walkers can choose a beneficiary from a drop down menu and the organization will contribute the entrance fee to that charity.

Runners will take a route that leads them through east side neighborhoods, an unusual practice, according to Keselica.

"We are one of the only municipality-supported races that still exists," she said.

"The course takes you through Lords Park and the Historic District and Duncan," said Tim Williams of Elgin, who is participating for the 23rd consecutive time in the race's 40-year history. "You see a lot of neighborhoods in Elgin. There's the challenge of the hills and it gives you a good taste of Elgin."

One of the reasons Williams returns each year is the neighborhood feel of the race.

"It's my hometown race, which is a lot of fun," he said. "You see people along the way that you know. Each year you see many of the same people on the street corners and they recognize you. It's fun to reconnect."

"We take them through our neighborhood as well as our downtown," added Keselica. "So it stops our traffic flow on that morning in downtown Elgin, but it showcases the beautiful landscape that we have."

In addition to the homey feel and the challenging course, there's another reason to consider Elgin's Fox Trot.

"You'll find these kinds of races in Chicago, but usually their fees are double what we are charging and then you have to pay for parking," Keselica said. Registration fees for the Fox Trot range from $12 to $55.

About 2,000 people accept Elgin's invitation to run every year, and this year's race participants will find a nod to the "Rocky" movie series.

"We're going to have some fun stuff for the participants," Keselica said.

All participants in the races, except walkers, will also receive a free Tech Shirt and hot dog, beer and live music for people 21 and older, at the end of the road. Awards will be passed out at this time.

"It's a great family race. It's very well-organized. There are runners of different abilities. You'll see runners running under 6-minute miles and you'll see them running close to 15-minute miles," Williams said, adding, "No one should be intimidated by the level of runner that's out there."

"It's been a tradition for the city so it's been nice that the residents take ownership of it," Keselica said. "So you'll see people that have small house parties in the morning to cheer the runners on. It's a community event."