Where to find farmers markets in the Fox Valley

Farmers market season is beginning throughout the Fox Valley. You can find locally grown produce and other products at these markets.

Aurora

Aurora Farmers Markets: Both locations offer produce, baked goods, specialty meats, cheese, flowers and hand crafts. Call (630) 256-3370 or visit www.aurora-il.org.

• Downtown, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 10 to Oct. 21, at Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway.

• West, from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning July 12 through Sept. 27, at West Plaza Shopping Center, 1901 W. Galena Blvd.

Batavia

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 3 through Oct. 28, at North River Street, between Wilson and State streets. More than 20 vendors will offer a variety of fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flowers, music and more, as well as weekly popup vendors. On the third Saturdays, the Artisan Collective will offer handmade items from artists and designers. Batavia United Way and Batavia Kiwanis offer different kids activities every week. Call (630) 761-3528 or visit downtownbatavia.com.

Cary

Cary Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 4 through September, in the commuter parking lot near the train station, off West Main Street at High Road. It features greens, eggs, meats, cheese, fish, dog treats, soaps, baked goods, olive oil, granola and more. Now sponsored by Rotary Club of Cary-Grove. Visit www.facebook.com/Caryilfarmersmarket.

Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 3 through Oct. 14, at Depot Park, 70 E. Woodstock St. Features fresh produce, flowers, oils, meat, baked goods, honey, preserves, nuts, seasonings, Mexican pastries, and more. Free parking is available in the Metra commuter lots. Call (815) 479-0835 or visit downtowncl.org.

East Dundee

East Dundee Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, June 11 through Oct. 8, at The Depot, 319 N. River St. Opens with picnic and live music June 11, followed by Father's Day Healthy Living Event June 18; Family "Cycle Smart" Bicycle Education Day June 25; ice cream social July 2; Trains at the Depot July 9; Paws in the Park July 16 and Aug. 6, 27; Healthy Living Event July 23, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10; Children's Showoff Parade July 30; Community Lunch Corn Roast Aug. 20; Big Games Family Fun Sept. 24; Bacon & Chili Fest Oct. 1; and Harvest Fest Oct. 8. Visit www.facebook.com/DundeeFarmersMarketinEastDundee/. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October, stop by the Depot Market with vendors selling arts, crafts, jewelry and collectibles.

Elgin

Elgin Harvest Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, June 1 through Oct. 5, 200 N. Grove Ave. at Kimball Street. Features locally grown and sustainably produced food from area businesses offering vegetables, fruits, bread, meat, olives, spices, and more. Visit downtownelgin.com.

Geneva

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 12 at Geneva Metra Station, South and Fourth streets. Features fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, artisan jewelry and crafts. Visit bensidounusa.com.

Huntley

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 27 through Oct. 14, on the square off Coral Street in downtown Huntley. Features locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, meat, eggs, cheeses and more. Call (847) 515-5262 or visit www.huntley.il.us.

Oswego

Oswego Country Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 4 to Sept. 24, at 15 N. Main St., Oswego. Featuring fresh produce, meats, eggs, cheese, specialty foods, popcorn, honey, spice, handmade items and more. Visit www.facebook.com/OswegoCountryMarket.

St. Charles

St. Charles Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, June 2 through October, alongside Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, at Fourth Avenue and Main Street. Features local vegetables, fruit, cheese, eggs, beef and goat meat, poultry products, fruit and flowers from Michigan Orchards as well as fresh flowers, garden plants and honey, along with gourmet food products, fresh baked bread, garden and landscaping products, jewelry, arts and crafts. Visit www.bakermemorialchurch.org. Indoor market continues from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays through May inside the church.

Sugar Grove

Sugar Grove Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 3 through Sept. 30, at Sugar Grove Municipal Center, 10 Municipal Drive (at Route 30). Featuring fresh produce, flowers, herbs, baked goods and crafts. Call (630) 466-1014 or visit sugargrovechamber.org.

Woodstock

Woodstock Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, around the historic town square, 101 N. Johnson St. Featuring more than 40 vendors with vegetables and fruit, blueberries, meat, eggs, honey, cheese, baked goods, woolen products, yarns, plants, knife sharpening, pet treats, and more. Live music from 9 a.m. to noon each market. Visit www.woodstockfarmersmarket.org.