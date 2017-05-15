Wheeling gives early approval to retail, residential development on Dundee Road

Wheeling officials gave early approval Monday for a development with retail, apartments and row homes on Dundee Road, despite concerns ranging from the number of parking spaces at the site to the development's name.

The village board voted 6-1 to approve the concept of the Dunshire development at the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway. The proposed 5-acre, mixed-use development would include 45 row homes behind a four-story building with nearly 11,000 square feet of retail space and 39 apartments.

The development would be across from the Wheeling Town Center, a $110 million project with 100,000 square feet of retail space and 300 apartments.

Initially, the developer, Neder Capital Services, proposed retail space on the western part of the property and the board approved the plans. However, the developer changed the proposal because the Illinois Department of Transportation didn't approve a left-hand turn lane on Dundee Road.

The commercial stores could be unprofitable without the turn lane, the developer said. More significantly, the Wheeling Town Center could saturate the retail market in the area.

Trustee Mary Papantos, who voted against approving the concept, argued the plans have changed significantly since the board approved the developer's proposal a year ago.

"I really would like to see more retail," Papantos said. "I think you're cheating us from what we originally looked at and approved."

The developer has secured a letter of intent from a restaurant and jeweler to open business at the development. Four spaces remain.

Trustees also raised concerns about the project's density, with fewer than two parking spaces per housing unit.

Still, trustees approved the concept, clearing the developer to make changes and propose the development to the plan commission. The village board would then need to approve the preliminary and final development plants.

Ultimately, the developer wants to buy about four acres to the east of the proposed site and replicate the development. Trustee Ken Brady said he would have preferred to approve the entire concept.

"I really don't appreciate approving half of the sandwich," Brady said.

As for the name? Trustee Ray Lang doesn't like it.

"Dunshire just sounds too vanilla," he said.

The developers reassured board members they aren't attached to the name.