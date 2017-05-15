Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 5/15/2017 3:07 PM

Tronc in talks with Wrapports to acquire Chicago Sun-Times

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A for-sale sign has been put on the Chicago Sun-Times, and the company that operates rival Chicago Tribune has announced it is interested in owning the newspaper.

Chicago-based Wrapports LLC announced Monday it has agreed to enter into discussions with tronc Inc. after failing to interest other media companies in acquiring the Sun-Times.

In a statement, Wrapports states if tronc acquires the Sun-Times, it would operate the newspaper as a separate unit, keeping in place the independent newsroom.

At one time tronc chairman Michael W. Ferro owned a stake in the Sun-Times. After taking the tronc post last year, he announced plans to donate that stake to a charitable trust to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Sun-Times publisher and editor-in-chief Jim Kirk said in a statement the acquisition of the newspaper by tronc is an opportunity for the Sun-Times to thrive.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account