updated: 5/15/2017 5:06 PM

Schaumburg library hosts summer writing contest

Submitted by Schaumburg Township District Library

The Schaumburg Township District Library's Flash Fiction Writing Contest is open to ages 5 years through adults from Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, July 15.

Age categories will be: children ages 5 to 7 and 8 to 11; teens ages 12 to 19; and adults. Short story submissions must be 1,000 words or fewer, with a limit of two entries per person.

Stories will be featured in a collection published at the library. Prizes will be given to first, second and third place winners in each age category.

Anyone interested in participating may go to SchaumburgLibrary.org/flashfiction for contest details and to submit entries.

Paper copies may be submitted at the kidsZone, Teen or Adult Fiction desks, depending on the age category.

