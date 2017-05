Rolling Meadows daytime lawn watering ban begins

Rolling Meadows' annual sprinkling ban began Monday, prohibiting lawn watering from noon to 6 p.m. daily, and on consecutive days.

The restrictions, in effect through Sept. 15, include use of automatic sprinklers and handheld hoses during those times. Landscapers and contractors with approved water tank trucks are eligible to get a permit and pay a fee to the city.