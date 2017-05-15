Breaking News Bar
 
5/15/2017

Juvenile shot by Marengo cop in police custody

A juvenile shot by a Marengo police officer Saturday is out of the hospital and being held on an unrelated juvenile warrant, police said Monday.

The officer was responding with other officers at about 11:05 p.m. to reports of suspicious activity in the 800 block of East Prairie Street. When police arrived, an armed juvenile confronted them and pointed a gun at the officer, authorities said.

Charges might be forthcoming against the juvenile, Marengo Police Chief Richard Solarz said.

"He was taken (into custody) on an outstanding warrant not involving this case," Solarz said. "There was a loaded handgun that was recovered at the scene."

The officer, who has been with the police department more than 10 years, was placed on administrative leave according to the department's policy, Solarz said.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigating the shooting, while the sheriff's office is conducting the criminal investigation against the juvenile.

