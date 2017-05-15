Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin High School counselor gets state award

Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

An Elgin High School counselor has been named the 2017 Illinois High School Counselor of the Year by the Illinois School Counselor Association.

Breann Tomaso, a counselor at Elgin High for four years, previously was a science teacher there for seven years. She was recognized by the Elgin Area School District U-46 school board with a certificate during Monday night's meeting.

"Bre is an exceptional counselor and performs an outstanding service to the school," Elgin High School Principal Jerry Cook said. "The relationships she has built with the students and staff has helped build an environment of respect and compassion. She makes a positive impact on student achievement in academic, social/emotional and career areas. Elgin High School could not be prouder."

The award recognizes an exceptional high school counselor with at least three years of experience who exemplifies the highest standards in providing service to students, parents and the school. The recipient also must be responsible for innovations in the counseling program, providing leadership in further development of existing services, demonstrating leadership in professional counseling associations, and performing an outstanding service to the school or community.

Tomaso helps promote college readiness by organizing financial aid workshops, coordinates her department's weekly professional learning committee meeting, and participates in the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports mentoring program.

"Bre goes out of her way to make a big difference in the lives of students, whether it is getting to work early or going the extra mile," said Rachel Ginter, another Elgin High counselor and interventionist who nominated Tomaso for the award. "She even uses her teaching experience to tutor students in her office in biology, chemistry and physics to help them succeed. By taking on multiple leadership roles, Bre makes the entire counseling department better. She exudes what it means to be a great school counselor."

