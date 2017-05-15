Dawn Patrol: Hampshire High student killed in Elgin crash

Hampshire High student killed in three-vehicle Elgin crash

A 17-year-old Hampshire High School student died over the weekend after the car he was driving crossed the centerline on Randall Road and struck two other vehicles, Elgin police said. The teen's name is not being released, but a statement on Community Unit District 300's Facebook page said the boy is a junior at the school. The district crisis intervention team is expected to be at both Hampshire High School and Middle School today. Full story.

Geneva hostage situation illustrates risks for hospital workers, patients

As police continue to investigate the circumstances of a hostage situation and officer-involved shooting that left one dead over the weekend at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, the violent episode serves as a reminder of the risks hospital workers, patients and visitors can face, industry experts said yesterday. Full story.

Team from Buffalo Grove school wins national quiz bowl tournament

An academic team from Aptakisic Junior High School in Buffalo Grove won the championship title at a national quiz bowl tournament over the weekend in Dallas. The group was among 160 teams from schools in 23 states competing in the seventh annual Middle School National Championship Tournament, hosted by the National Academic Quiz Tournaments. Full story.

Carol Stream residents, businesses to honor officers for National Police Week

Inspired by the outpouring that followed the tragic death of a young Bloomingdale police officer in January, Carol Stream resident Jennifer Rawls has launched a communitywide effort to show support for her village's police officers. Full story.

Chicago man who died in Buffalo Grove crash identified

A Chicago man who died Saturday from injuries suffered in a three-car crash after fleeing Buffalo Grove police was identified yesterday as 23-year-old Telvin Burnett. Full story.

Marengo police: Officer shot juvenile who pointed gun

A Marengo police officer is on administrative leave after he shot a juvenile who pointed a gun at him Saturday night, authorities said yesterday. The officer was among those responding about 11:05 p.m. to reports of suspicious activity in the 800 block of East Prairie Street, according to a news release from Marengo police. Full story.

Weather

Clear and 52 degrees this morning. Temperatures will top out at about 80 degrees this afternoon, before dipping to 64 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Roadways are showing no delays early this morning. Intersection work is scheduled to cause restrictions on westbound Dundee Road and northbound McHenry Road in Wheeling later this year. Full story.

Arrieta's ERA rises as Cubs lose to Cardinals

The numbers aren't getting any better for Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs, beat writer Bruce Miles says. Arrieta's ERA rose from 5.35 to 5.44 yesterday, and the Cubs' record fell to 18-19 with a sleepy 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Full story.

White Sox erupt for 8 runs in eighth, roll over Padres

The Chicago White Sox broke open yesterday's game in the eighth inning, scoring 8 runs in a 9-3 win over the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's full take here.