Barrington police issue crime prevention alert

Barrington police have issued a crime prevention alert for village residents. In a statement issued last weekend, Police Chief David Dorn said officers responded to reports of two residential burglaries and one commercial burglary. The crimes began roughly in the week of May 7, Dorn said. Forced entry was used in each of the burglaries and the house and commercial building were unoccupied, he said. Police stress that residents should lock their doors and remove all valuables from plain view.