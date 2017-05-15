Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/15/2017 5:05 PM

Barrington police issue crime prevention alert

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Barrington police have issued a crime prevention alert for village residents. In a statement issued last weekend, Police Chief David Dorn said officers responded to reports of two residential burglaries and one commercial burglary. The crimes began roughly in the week of May 7, Dorn said. Forced entry was used in each of the burglaries and the house and commercial building were unoccupied, he said. Police stress that residents should lock their doors and remove all valuables from plain view.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account