'Fill the Boot' Friday in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights firefighters will be at five street corners and at storefronts Friday to collect donations for the annual Fill the Boot fundraising drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Some 40 firefighters from International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3105 will be stationed at the intersections of Golf and Arlington Heights roads, Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road, Palatine and Arlington Heights roads, Rand and Arlington Heights roads, and Dundee and Arlington Heights roads, from 6:30 to 10 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.

A benefit is scheduled that night from 7 p.m. to midnight at Ditka's, 2000 W. Euclid Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $30 at the door for hors d'oeuvres, live music, auction items and drinks.

Contributions help fund research, support groups, and MDA's summer camp. Last year, Fill the Boot events across the country raised $26 million for the association.