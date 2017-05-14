Sikh community reaches out in Wheaton

The Illinois Sikh Community Center in Wheaton invited community members of other faiths to learn about Sikhism and contributions made by Sikh Americans across the country on Sunday as part of the national "We Are Sikhs" campaign.

Among those taking up the center on its invite were members of Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton, including its pastor, the Rev. Jay Moses. Members of the DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church in Naperville also visited.

They were treated to a traditional Langar meal that is served after every service to congregants and visitors alike.

"Sikhism teaches oneness, we are all brothers and sisters and under one father, God," said Jasuir Kaur, board member of the Sikh Outreach Society. "It is having people feel we are all here for one purpose, no matter what religion you are."