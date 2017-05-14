Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/14/2017 4:41 PM

Sikh community reaches out in Wheaton

  • Shear Kaur, 16, Noor Kaur, 16, and Kabir Singh, 14, perform a prayer Sunday at the Illinois Sikh Community Center in Wheaton. The Wheaton Gurdwara is participating in the national "We Are Sikhs" campaign by inviting non-Sikhs to visit and learn about the religion.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The Illinois Sikh Community Center in Wheaton took part in the national "We Are Sikhs" campaign on Sunday by inviting area residents to learn about Sikhism and contributions made by Sikh Americans.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The Rev. Jay Moses from Hope Presbyterian in Wheaton performs a song he wrote about the Sikh religion during a visit Sunday to Illinois Sikh Community Center in Wheaton. The Wheaton Gurdwara is participating in the national "We Are Sikhs" campaign by inviting non-Sikhs to visit and learn about the religion.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The Illinois Sikh Community Center in Wheaton serves a "Langar" meal after services Sunday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Visitors eat the traditional Langar meal at Illinois Sikh Community Center in Wheaton, which opened its doors Sunday as part of the national "We Are Sikhs" campaign.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Mark Black
 
 

The Illinois Sikh Community Center in Wheaton invited community members of other faiths to learn about Sikhism and contributions made by Sikh Americans across the country on Sunday as part of the national "We Are Sikhs" campaign.

Among those taking up the center on its invite were members of Hope Presbyterian Church in Wheaton, including its pastor, the Rev. Jay Moses. Members of the DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church in Naperville also visited.

They were treated to a traditional Langar meal that is served after every service to congregants and visitors alike.

"Sikhism teaches oneness, we are all brothers and sisters and under one father, God," said Jasuir Kaur, board member of the Sikh Outreach Society. "It is having people feel we are all here for one purpose, no matter what religion you are."

