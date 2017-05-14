New East Dundee event celebrates artisan creations

hello

More than 20 artisans displayed their work Sunday at East Dundee's newest event, Art in the Park, held on the grounds of the Depot on River Street.

Visitors celebrated Mother's Day by strolling among booths displaying handcrafted jewelry, candles, custom-made woodwork, aromatics, wind chimes, clothing and pottery.

Local musical group Accidentally on Purpose performed at the fair, which signals the beginning of the village's May schedule of special events. Upcoming events include a Community Garage Sale on May 19 and 20; Crawfish Boil on May 21; and Motor Monday on May 22.