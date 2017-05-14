Breaking News Bar
 
New East Dundee event celebrates artisan creations

  • Evelyn Schwartz, 6, of Elgin paints a flower pot Sunday during Art in the Park at the Depot in East Dundee. The first-time fair is the first of several special events at the Depot this month.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Debbie Buttoner and her daughter Tess Buttoner look through clothing Sunday from LuLaRoe during the Mother's Day Art in the Park at the Depot in East Dundee.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • More than 20 artisans displayed work ranging from jewelry to clothing to wind chimes Sunday during the inaugural Art in the Park at the Depot in East Dundee.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

More than 20 artisans displayed their work Sunday at East Dundee's newest event, Art in the Park, held on the grounds of the Depot on River Street.

Visitors celebrated Mother's Day by strolling among booths displaying handcrafted jewelry, candles, custom-made woodwork, aromatics, wind chimes, clothing and pottery.

Local musical group Accidentally on Purpose performed at the fair, which signals the beginning of the village's May schedule of special events. Upcoming events include a Community Garage Sale on May 19 and 20; Crawfish Boil on May 21; and Motor Monday on May 22.

