posted: 5/14/2017 10:00 PM
Images: Spring blooms in The Week in Pictures
Maintenance assistant Jerry Allen fills innertubes with air near the Lazy River during preparation of the pools at Barefoot Bay Family Aquatic Center by the Mundelein Park & Recreation District. The water park opens on Memorial Day weekend on May 27.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Passengers wait for an outbound train to clear the Vail Ave. crossing in Arlington Heights as rain falls Wednesday evening.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stan Taylor, with Northwestern University Center for Public Safety flies a drone used in investigating crash scenes by Lake County's Major Crash Assistance Team.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Past Pastor Pat Geiseman, of Elgin gets a giant hug from Jill Olson of Elgin, Saturday during the 44th Strawberry Festival at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Elgin. Every immaginable food made using strawberries, plus a bakery and a Strawberry Patch flea market with one-of-a kind works of art and themed baskets were on site for people to peruse. Crafts, jewelry and book rooms, plus plants for your spring garden were also part of the action. Geiseman was pastor from 1989-1996 at the Elgin church.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Julia Winderweedle, of Lindenhurst loads mulch into a wheel barrow which Brian West of Trevor, Wis., gets ready to move as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Sheriff's Deputy John Willer prepares to raise the American Flag during the Lake County 2017 Police Memorial in the Lincoln Memorial Plaza outside of the Lake County Courthouse Friday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Nancy Krasinski watches as one of her 5th grade students does a presentation at Williamsburg Elementary School in Geneva. She considers Einstein to be a primary influence on her and her teaching and his representations of him all over her class.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Paul Behrends discards the strap that was used to help lift the Batavia Public Library's American windmill into place Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
McKenzie Cole, of Crystal Lake leads team Sean's Spawn & Friends during the Multiple Sclerosis Walk on Sunday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. The walk included the St. Viator High School baseball team supporting team members with parents who have MS.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Aly Monk plays a flute solo as The Expressions show choir performed at Buffalo Grove High School. This was the first of three final shows in the group's 43-year history Friday night.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Umpire David Baker, from Geneva, talks with coaches on the infield before a baseball game between Palatine and Rolling Meadows junior high school players. When I got this assignment to illustrate the shortage of umpires in kids baseball leagues, this is close to the image that I envisioned and hoped to find. I underexposed the frame to silhouette the fence and the people and make the clouds have more contrast. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chris Derose, of the Vernon Hills High School team starts the 4x100 relay during Special Olympics Illinois Northeastern/Area 13 at Lake Zurich High School on Sunday. Northeastern/Area 13 is composed of over 1,400 athletes from Lake and McHenry counties.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Sisters Tessa, 7, and Calla Peterson, 5, of Palatine get a closeup look at the pink breast cancer awareness cement mixer on Big Trucks Day in Palatine on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Tami Kraus, of Algonquin, left, watches her 20-month-old granddaughter, Charlotte, eat pancakes with her daughter, Erin, of Carpentersville during the 10th Annual Pancake Breakfast at the Lake Zurich Fire Station on Sunday. The event included all-you-can eat pancakes, music entertainment, a firefighter challenge, antique firetruck rides and more.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Topher Garcia, of Winfield flies a kite with his children Lyla, 5, and Oliver, 3, during the Wheaton Park District's Go Fly a Kite festival at Graf Park.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Charlotte Pisano, 3, rides Scout Saturday at a Kentucky Derby Party on S. Spring St. in Elgin in front of Art Area 51 Cafe. Scout is led by Chelsea Connell from Tower Hill Stables, in Hampshire.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Maddie Gagliano, of Elgin, left, a member of the first U.S. Women's National Deaf Ice Hockey Team high fives coach Bruce Smolen befoe an evening practice at Seven Bridges Ice Arena in Woodridge.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
I used a slower shutter speed to capture the speed of a neon pink clad runner zoom past during the second annual Naperville Woman's Half Marathon and 5K at North Central College on April 23, 2017. A photographer can use slower shutter speeds to capture a feeling of motion in their still images and conversely use a faster shutter speed to freeze that perfect moment. Since the runner was moving fast I was able to hand hold the camera with a shutter speed of 1/20 of a second. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The Buffalo Grove High School's Expressions show choir rehearses for their last performance at the school.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Rae Anne Niles, of Bristol, Wis., paints a picnic table as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Sophomore Jesus Guevara pitches his company, AutoMeds along with his partners as Round Lake High School hosted an inaugural Incubator Pitch Night in the school's auditorium Tuesday night. This program was a direct result of the $29 million referendum that was approved in November 2014.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Tony Wiszowaty, of Schaumburg is the winner of the Daily Herald's Fittest Loser competition, held at Chandler's Banquets in Schaumburg Tuesday. His trainer, Michelle Jenninga of Push Fitness, stands beside him.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
