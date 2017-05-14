Images: Spring blooms in The Week in Pictures

Mark Black | Staff Photographer

I used a slower shutter speed to capture the speed of a neon pink clad runner zoom past during the second annual Naperville Woman's Half Marathon and 5K at North Central College on April 23, 2017. A photographer can use slower shutter speeds to capture a feeling of motion in their still images and conversely use a faster shutter speed to freeze that perfect moment. Since the runner was moving fast I was able to hand hold the camera with a shutter speed of 1/20 of a second. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.