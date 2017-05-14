Images: Saturday at the Boys Gymnastics State Final Meet

See action from Saturday at the State Final Meet in Boys Gymnastics at Hinsdale Central High School.
Libertyville's A.J. Jacob performs his horizontal bar routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Stevenson's Matt Krames performs his horizontal bar routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Palatine's Prakash Nigam performs his pommel horse routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Palatine's Prakash Nigam reacts to his pommel horse routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Palatine's Prakash Nigam performs his pommel horse routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Cary-Grove's Luka Sisauri performs his horizontal bar routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Palatine's Prakash Nigam wins the gymnast of the year along with his coach who won coach of the year during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Cary-Grove's Luka Sisauri performs his pommel horse routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Cary-Grove's Luka Sisauri performs his pommel horse routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Fremd's Eric Barnd performs his pommel horse routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Stevenson's Matt Krames performs his floor exercise routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Hinsdale Central's Ryan Leahy performs his pommel horse routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Glenbard West's Timmy Le runs to his coaches after his floor exercise routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
West Chicago's Jacob Kurian performs his floor exercise routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Glenbard West's Frankie Pham dismounts from his still rings routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Glenbard West's Frankie Pham performs his still rings routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Schaumburg's Chasen Chau performs his still rings routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Glenbard West's Timmy Le performs his vault during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Elgin's Nolan Williamson performs his vault during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Hinsdale Central's Alex Roca performs his vault during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Neuqua Valley's Eric Mitchell is the state pommel horse champion during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Mundelein's Greg Godellas performs his pommel horse routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Fremd's Ryan Roth performs his floor exercise routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Neuqua Valley's Eric Mitchell performs his pommel horse routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Neuqua Valley's Eric Mitchell performs his pommel horse routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Elgin's Nolan Williamson performs his floor exercise routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Elgin's Nolan Williamson performs his floor exercise routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Palatine's Prakash Nigam performs his floor exercise routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Palatine's Prakash Nigam reacts to his floor exercise routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Hinsdale Central's Alex Roca reacts to his vault during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Palatine's Prakash Nigam takes off his state champion vault medal during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School. At right is Elgin's Nolan Williamson.
Palatine's Prakash Nigam stands with his state champion vault medal during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Palatine's Prakash Nigam reacts to his still rings routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Palatine's Prakash Nigam performs his still rings routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Palatine's Christian Lunsford performs his still rings routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Stevenson's Matt Krames performs his vault during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Glenbard West's Timmy Le performs his horizontal bar routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Glenbard West's Alexander Demeris performs his horizontal bar routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Schaumburg's Chasen Chau, right, gets a hug from Elgin's Nolan Williamson, left, after performing his horizontal bar routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Schaumburg's Chasen Chau performs his horizontal bar routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Glenbard West's Shea Rudolph performs his parallel bars routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Glenbard West's Shea Rudolph dismounts from his parallel bars routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Mundelein's Tyler Collins dismounts from his horizontal bar routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
Mundelein's Tyler Collins performs his horizontal bar routine during the boys state gymnastics finals, Saturday May 13, 2017, at Hinsdale Central High School.
