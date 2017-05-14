Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/14/2017 6:35 PM

Images: Mundelein High School graduation

By Gilbert R. Boucher II
Mundelein High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 14 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

Adriana Feijoo waves to family members during the graduation ceremony for Mundelein High School at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates. The graduating class consisted of 470 students.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
68-year-old graduate Stanley Spooner walks into the graduation ceremony for Mundelein High School at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates. The graduating class consisted of 470 students including Spooner who did not finish high school because he enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1965 and served in the Vietnam War.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Valedictorian Anna Balla addresses the audience during the graduation ceremony for Mundelein High School at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates. The graduating class consisted of 470 students.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Images from the Mundelein High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 14 at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
