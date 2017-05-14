CLC students and faculty heading overseas

hello

About 50 College of Lake County students and faculty this month will travel overseas on four different international field study courses.

"From learning to cook in Peru to exploring the culture of Japan, from playing jazz music in China to discovering the art, architecture and history of northern Italy and Croatia, these four CLC field study trips are designed to offer amazing and life-changing learning experiences," said Liliana Ware of the CLC Center for International Education.

"CLC has a long history of providing a breadth of study abroad experiences at a reasonable cost and is known as a leader in international field study among American community colleges," she added.