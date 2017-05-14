Champion Car Show returns to Lambs Farm June 4

Lambs Farm will host the 5th annual Champion Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the main parking lot, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Green Oaks.

The event will feature music, raffles, trophies and a beer and food tent. All makes and models of cars, trucks and bikes welcome.

Registration is $15 to Lambs Farm by May 26 or $20 at the gate. Free admission for visitors.

Visit www.lambsfarm.org/events or call (847) 990-3706 for more information. Sponsors and raffle prize donations also are being sought.