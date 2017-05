Route 53 closed because of crash near Lake-Cook Road

A crash has closed both north and southbound traffic on Route 53 near Lake-Cook Road, according to authorities.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation into the crash, has not yet returned calls for information about what happened.

Palatine Police are helping guide traffic on their side of Lake-Cook Road, according to an officer there.

Check back for more information.