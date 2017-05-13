Officials: Man fleeing police dies after Lake-Cook Road crash

A 23-year-old man from Chicago fled Buffalo Grove police after a reported domestic disturbance Saturday morning and ended up dying from injuries he suffered in a three-car crash on Lake-Cook Road, just east of Route 53, officials said.

The two other drivers involved were also hospitalized, but their injuries are considered by Buffalo Grove police to be not life-threatening.

Cook County sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said the 23-year-old man's identity will be released by the Cook County medical examiner's office after the man's family is notified of his death.

According to Buffalo Grove police, the fatal crash stemmed from a domestic disturbance between the 23-year-old and his girlfriend at her mother's house on Auburn Lane in Buffalo Grove. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and breaking glass around 10:20 a.m. coming from the house. Shortly after hearing the disturbance, witnesses saw the man leave the house and drive off in a red sedan.

A Buffalo Grove police officer saw a red Toyota Corolla driving south on Arlington Heights Road, approaching Lake-Cook Road. The officer turned on his lights and siren as the vehicle proceeded west on Lake-Cook Road and began to follow the car with the intention of pulling it over but never got the chance, Buffalo Grove Police Deputy Chief Michael Szos said.

The officer was about a football field away from the red Toyota when it crossed the Wilke Road intersection and the gruesome crash happened. The officer didn't see the crash, Szos said.

Cook County Sheriff's Police are investigating what caused the crash.

The 23-year-old and two others were rushed to nearby hospitals. The driver of the red Toyota was sent to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights where he died Saturday afternoon. One of the other drivers was also taken to Northwest Community and the third driver was rushed to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington.

The damage done to the three vehicles involved was severe. The red Toyota was so badly smashed it looked like it had been crunched in half, according to a report from the scene.

The crash has closed eastbound and westbound Lake-Cook Road between Hicks and Arlington Heights roads. Route 53 is open, but traffic is moving slowly.

Szos said the man allegedly involved in the domestic disturbance was in an on-again off-again relationship with a woman who lived at the Auburn Lane house. Szos said people in the house said the man was in the backyard, arguing with his girlfriend and her mother who were inside the house.

The 23-year-old man smashed through the glass patio door to get inside, Szos said. The women told police the man didn't hit them once he got inside and that they don't think he was armed with a gun.

Shortly after breaking in, the man ran out and into the red Toyota, Szos said.

Buffalo Grove Police don't have any evidence the 23-year-old man fired any shots during the disturbance or that he had a gun, Szos said. The man's red Toyota has been transported to a Cook County Police lot as part of their crash investigation.