Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Graduations
updated: 5/13/2017 2:25 PM

Images: Harvest Christian Academy graduation

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Brennen Woods, 18, of Hampshire takes a selfie with his class Saturday before Harvest Christian Academy graduation in Elgin.

    Brennen Woods, 18, of Hampshire takes a selfie with his class Saturday before Harvest Christian Academy graduation in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The entire class poses for a photo Saturday prior to Harvest Christian Academy graduation in Elgin.

    The entire class poses for a photo Saturday prior to Harvest Christian Academy graduation in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Jessica Pupich, 17, of Algonquin, from left, poses for a selfie with Mikayla Doran, 18, of Gilberts and Hayleigh Milholland, 18, of St. Charles, Saturday during Harvest Christian Academy graduation in Elgin. Milholland was also the valedictorian this year.

    Jessica Pupich, 17, of Algonquin, from left, poses for a selfie with Mikayla Doran, 18, of Gilberts and Hayleigh Milholland, 18, of St. Charles, Saturday during Harvest Christian Academy graduation in Elgin. Milholland was also the valedictorian this year.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

      Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 

Harvest Christian Academy held their 2017 commencement ceremony Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account