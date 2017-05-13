Images: Harvest Christian Academy graduation

-
Brennen Woods, 18, of Hampshire takes a selfie with his class Saturday before Harvest Christian Academy graduation in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The entire class poses for a photo Saturday prior to Harvest Christian Academy graduation in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jessica Pupich, 17, of Algonquin, from left, poses for a selfie with Mikayla Doran, 18, of Gilberts and Hayleigh Milholland, 18, of St. Charles, Saturday during Harvest Christian Academy graduation in Elgin. Milholland was also the valedictorian this year.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Images from the Harvest Christian Academy graduation on Saturday, May 13, at the school in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
