I-94 crash sends semi-truck driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A semi-truck driver was taken by helicopter to a hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries Saturday in a crash on I-94, officials say.

Glen Darrington, 53, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was driving west on I-94 when he lost control of his semi-truck and rolled over into a ditch on the right side of the road, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. The crash happened near Newport Township in Lake County.

Darrington was initially taken to St. Catherine's Hospital in Milwaukee, and from there he was taken to Froedtert Hospital, also in Milwaukee.

The right lane of westbound I-94 was closed while the crash was investigated.