Geneva hospital on lockdown after armed patient takes hostage

Delnor Hospital in Geneva is on lockdown after a Kane County jail inmate armed with a gun took a staff member hostage, Kane County Sheriff's police said Saturday.

Lt. Pat Gengler told reporters the inmate was in the hospital for treatment, and he was able to get control of a correction officer's weapon. The inmate is holding a hospital employee hostage. No injuries have been reported, he said.

Gengler said the hostage situation began about 12:30 p.m. and is confined to one room in the downstairs area of the hospital near the emergency room. The facility is on lockdown.

The inmate has not been identified. Gengler said he did not know what the inmate was being treated for or what charges the inmate was facing.

"At some point, he was able to gain control of a correctional officer's weapon, the officer who was guarding him here," Gengler said. "That turned into a hostage situation. The rest of the hospital is secure."

Gengler said the Kane County jail has a limited medical facility, and any medical condition requiring more than routine treatment is sent to Delnor.

Gengler said the sheriff's office SWAT team and crisis negotiators and crisis response teams are on site.

Kimberly Waterman, a hospital spokeswoman, said patients in the ER were transferred to other hospitals. Current Delnor patients are still receiving care. "All of the patients are secure and safe," she said.

Helicopters hovered overhead as police and other emergency vehicles blocked the parking lot outside the ER.

A group of women filtered out of a nearby hospital wellness building. A woman who declined to give her name said she was at a yoga class with about 20 other people around 2 p.m. when someone came in and said something to the instructor. The instructor didn't immediately say anything, but it was soon announced the campus was on lockdown but no specifics were given.

Patrons were eventually told they could leave and to drive north out of the campus, the woman said.

Police are telling the public to stay out of the area as officials handle the standoff. Anyone with nonemergency concerns requiring care should seek help at another hospital. Delnor Hospital personnel and medics are ready with ambulances to transport those coming to the hospital requiring immediate emergency attention.

Staff writer Katie Smith contributed to this report.