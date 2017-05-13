Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 5/13/2017 4:31 PM

Geneva hospital on lockdown after armed patient takes hostage

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Delnor Hospital lockdown

    Video: Delnor Hospital lockdown

  • Police with weapons stand outside the emergency department at Delnor Hospital in Geneva Saturday.

      Police with weapons stand outside the emergency department at Delnor Hospital in Geneva Saturday.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Patients are wheeled out of the emergency room at Delnor Hospital in Geneva Saturday.

      Patients are wheeled out of the emergency room at Delnor Hospital in Geneva Saturday.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Ambulances arrive at Delnor Hospital in Geneva Saturday to transport patients to other facilities as a hostage situation unfolds.

      Ambulances arrive at Delnor Hospital in Geneva Saturday to transport patients to other facilities as a hostage situation unfolds.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • An emergency responder looks into the emergency department at Delnor Hospital Saturday afternoon.

      An emergency responder looks into the emergency department at Delnor Hospital Saturday afternoon.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

Delnor Hospital in Geneva is on lockdown after a Kane County jail inmate armed with a gun took a staff member hostage, Kane County Sheriff's police said Saturday.

Lt. Pat Gengler told reporters the inmate was in the hospital for treatment, and he was able to get control of a correction officer's weapon. The inmate is holding a hospital employee hostage. No injuries have been reported, he said.

Gengler said the hostage situation began about 12:30 p.m. and is confined to one room in the downstairs area of the hospital near the emergency room. The facility is on lockdown.

The inmate has not been identified. Gengler said he did not know what the inmate was being treated for or what charges the inmate was facing.

"At some point, he was able to gain control of a correctional officer's weapon, the officer who was guarding him here," Gengler said. "That turned into a hostage situation. The rest of the hospital is secure."

Gengler said the Kane County jail has a limited medical facility, and any medical condition requiring more than routine treatment is sent to Delnor.

Gengler said the sheriff's office SWAT team and crisis negotiators and crisis response teams are on site.

Kimberly Waterman, a hospital spokeswoman, said patients in the ER were transferred to other hospitals. Current Delnor patients are still receiving care. "All of the patients are secure and safe," she said.

Helicopters hovered overhead as police and other emergency vehicles blocked the parking lot outside the ER.

A group of women filtered out of a nearby hospital wellness building. A woman who declined to give her name said she was at a yoga class with about 20 other people around 2 p.m. when someone came in and said something to the instructor. The instructor didn't immediately say anything, but it was soon announced the campus was on lockdown but no specifics were given.

Patrons were eventually told they could leave and to drive north out of the campus, the woman said.

Police are telling the public to stay out of the area as officials handle the standoff. Anyone with nonemergency concerns requiring care should seek help at another hospital. Delnor Hospital personnel and medics are ready with ambulances to transport those coming to the hospital requiring immediate emergency attention.

Check back for updates.

Staff writer Katie Smith contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account