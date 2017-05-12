Windmill back in place at Batavia library

"Windmill City" became a bit more complete Friday.
The Batavia Public Library's American windmill, which has been absent since December 2014, was back in place Friday afternoon.
The windmill had been undergoing repairs by Paul Behrends, owner of Paul's Windmill & Crane Service, of Foosland, Illinois, in Champaign County.
Behrends worked on the windmill's support system and its installation into the early afternoon. The windmill's permanent location is on the east side of the library building on South Batavia Avenue.
This particular windmill is a Challenge Direct Stroke that was donated by the Batavia Jaycees and Jerry Rundle.
According to library director George H. Scheetz, given the size and relative fragility of the components, a large portion of the windmill had to be assembled on-site.
After the main part of the windmill was lifted in place by a large crane, a round of applause was heard from some of the library staff and onlookers that had stopped to observe the process.