Windmill back in place at Batavia library

Paul Behrends discards the strap Friday that was used to help lift the windmill into place. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Paul Behrends stands at the top guiding the Batavia Public Library's American windmill into place Friday. The windmill had been undergoing repairs by Behrends at his shop in Champaign County. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Paul Behrends guides the American windmill into place Friday at the Batavia Public Library. The windmill's permanent location is on the east side of the building. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The Batavia Public Library's American windmill, which has been absent since December 2014, was reinstalled Friday by Paul Behrends, the owner of a windmill and crane service near Champaign, Illinois. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Dan Breeden, left, and Paul Behrends piece together the Batavia Public Library's American windmill Friday. The windmill had been undergoing repairs by Behrends, owner of Paul's Windmill & Crane Service of Foosland, Illinois, in Champaign County. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

"Windmill City" became a bit more complete Friday.

The Batavia Public Library's American windmill, which has been absent since December 2014, was back in place Friday afternoon.

The windmill had been undergoing repairs by Paul Behrends, owner of Paul's Windmill & Crane Service, of Foosland, Illinois, in Champaign County.

Behrends worked on the windmill's support system and its installation into the early afternoon. The windmill's permanent location is on the east side of the library building on South Batavia Avenue.

This particular windmill is a Challenge Direct Stroke that was donated by the Batavia Jaycees and Jerry Rundle.

According to library director George H. Scheetz, given the size and relative fragility of the components, a large portion of the windmill had to be assembled on-site.

After the main part of the windmill was lifted in place by a large crane, a round of applause was heard from some of the library staff and onlookers that had stopped to observe the process.