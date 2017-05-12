Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 5/12/2017 5:02 PM

Wheaton man gets 34 years for sexually assaulting girl

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Timothy Peltz

    Timothy Peltz

 
Daily Herald report

A Wheaton man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sexually assaulting a young girl over a five-year period was sentenced Friday to 34 years in prison.

Timothy Peltz, 52, was sentenced by DuPage County Judge John Kinsella to 8½ years on each of four counts of predatory sexual assault of a child that will be served consecutively for 34 years.

Prosecutors said Peltz assaulted the victim on numerous occasions from January 2008 through early August 2013. The assaults ended when the victim became physically able to resist and told her mother what had happened.

The mother immediately called Wheaton police, who contacted the DuPage County Children's Center.

Peltz has been held in DuPage County jail since September 2016.

He will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account