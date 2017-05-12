Wheaton man gets 34 years for sexually assaulting girl

hello

A Wheaton man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sexually assaulting a young girl over a five-year period was sentenced Friday to 34 years in prison.

Timothy Peltz, 52, was sentenced by DuPage County Judge John Kinsella to 8½ years on each of four counts of predatory sexual assault of a child that will be served consecutively for 34 years.

Prosecutors said Peltz assaulted the victim on numerous occasions from January 2008 through early August 2013. The assaults ended when the victim became physically able to resist and told her mother what had happened.

The mother immediately called Wheaton police, who contacted the DuPage County Children's Center.

Peltz has been held in DuPage County jail since September 2016.

He will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for life.