Trees in Elgin park, forest preserve in the way of Nicor project

A Nicor Gas project that had some Elgin residents worried they'd lose their oak trees also involves trees in a city park and on forest preserve land.

Nicor's easement maintenance project entails clearing out areas where pipelines run underground for safety and proper access in case of emergency.

Oaks and other trees were chopped down along a 160-foot easement in a portion of Burnidge Forest Preserve in Elgin, and more are expected to be cut at some point, Forest Preserve District of Kane County senior ranger Toby Siegmeier said.

Nicor representatives met with the district's natural resources department to accommodate concerns regarding wildlife, he said.

"It's unfortunate. Nobody, of course, likes trees coming down," district spokeswoman Laurie Metanchuk said. "They worked to avoid a sensitive wetland area, so it wasn't just a straight clear-cutting. But I know it looks rough up there right now."

Nicor's easement also runs through the south portion of Burnidge Woods Park, where no trees have been cut yet, Elgin Parks and Recreation Director Randy Reopelle said.

"Supposedly they are working on a plan with an arborist consulting firm, to minimize the impact on the park but still provide for their needs as well," he said.

Elgin Mayor David Kaptain said he didn't have any details.

Duane Bourne, corporate spokesman for Nicor, declined to comment.

Kane County Forest Preserve Board Chairman Mike Kenyon said there isn't much the forest preserve can do because Nicor owns the easement.

"All we're trying to do is coordinate with them, and maybe if you're nice to them, they cut you a little slack," he said. "I know people are unhappy about the big oaks being cut, but that's about it. It's legal."

That doesn't sit well with Elgin resident Jack Petersen, who was among a group of homeowners of the Century Oaks West subdivision who fought Nicor's plan to cut 100-year-old oak trees in their backyard. The company ended up backing off, stating in late April that the oak trees won't be affected by the current maintenance work.

"Now that we have that somewhat under control, it's time to stand up for the trees that are in the woods and in the forest preserve," he said.

State Reps. Anna Moeller and Steven Andersson met last week with Nicor officials to advocate on behalf of Century Oaks West residents.

As for intervening in other areas, Andersson said he would, but only at the request of Elgin's mayor or the county board chairman.

"There are already elected officials in charge of those properties," he said. "If they want my help, I am happy to lend my voice."