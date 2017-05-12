Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 5/12/2017 1:21 PM

Oak Lawn woman taken into custody on warrant stemming from robberies in Lake County

  • Jasmine R. Stevenson

Daily Herald report

A 25-year-old Oak Lawn woman was taken into custody Thursday on an arrest warrant stemming from three robberies in late 2014 near Lake Villa and Round Lake.

A Lake County judge on April 13 issued a $202,000 probation violation/failure to appear arrest warrant for Jasmine R. Stevenson, stemming from three robberies she was involved in October and November 2014, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

Two of the robberies occurred on the 37600 block of north Route 59, in an unincorporated area near Lake Villa, and another on the 36700 block of north Route 83, in an unincorporated area near Round Lake.

According to the sheriff's office, information was gathered May 11 showing Stevenson was inside her Oak Lawn house. Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Warrants Team and U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found her hiding underneath a bed and took her into custody.

Stevenson remained in the Lake County jail Friday pending a court proceeding.

