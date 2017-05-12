Lake County police honor fallen officers

Nearly 100 law enforcement officers turned out Friday to honor fallen comrades during the 2017 Lake County Police Memorial in Waukegan.

The annual service, held in the Lincoln Memorial Plaza outside of the Lake County Courthouse, pays tribute to officers killed in the line of duty. The names of 17 officer were read during the roll call of fallen officers.

The event included posting of the colors, the national anthem, Taps, flower placement ceremony, 21-gun salute, and Amazing Grace performed by the Northern Illinois Pipes and Drums.

Guest speakers included Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles, Gurnee Police Chief Kevin M. Woodside of the Lake County Chiefs of Police Association, Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor, Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim and Lake County Sheriff Mark C. Curran Jr.