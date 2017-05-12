Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 5/12/2017 4:34 PM

Lake County police honor fallen officers

  • Lake County Sheriff's Deputy John Willer prepares to raise the American flag during Friday's 2017 Lake County Police Memorial in the Lincoln Memorial Plaza in Waukegan.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Nearly 100 police officers attend Friday's 2017 Lake County Police Memorial outside of the Lake County Courthouse.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Roses are placed in a wreath, one for each Lake County officer killed in the line of duty, at Friday's 2017 Lake County Police Memorial in Waukegan.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the police color guard salute during the national anthem at Friday's 2017 Lake County Police Memorial in Waukegan.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Nearly 100 law enforcement officers turned out Friday to honor fallen comrades during the 2017 Lake County Police Memorial in Waukegan.

The annual service, held in the Lincoln Memorial Plaza outside of the Lake County Courthouse, pays tribute to officers killed in the line of duty. The names of 17 officer were read during the roll call of fallen officers.

The event included posting of the colors, the national anthem, Taps, flower placement ceremony, 21-gun salute, and Amazing Grace performed by the Northern Illinois Pipes and Drums.

Guest speakers included Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles, Gurnee Police Chief Kevin M. Woodside of the Lake County Chiefs of Police Association, Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor, Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim and Lake County Sheriff Mark C. Curran Jr.

