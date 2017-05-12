Gang-related shooting wounds two teens in Palatine

An aerial image of the scene in Palatine where two teens were shot Friday. Photo courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Video: Both had been shot in the knee

A person of interest was being questioned in what Palatine police said was a gang-related shooting of two teens Friday morning outside a clubhouse at a condominium complex.

Police late Friday afternoon said they also were speaking with potential witnesses as the investigation continued.

The male victims were shot in the legs, but their injuries were not life threatening. Both were hospitalized and said to be in stable condition Friday evening, according to a police department news release.

The shooting appeared to be isolated, according to police, but details on how or why it happened or whether any weapons were recovered were not provided.

Authorities were called about 11 a.m. for shots fired near the Randville Condominium clubhouse on the 1100 block of Randville Drive, just northwest of Rand Road and Route 53.

A large police presence was at the scene, and local schools were put on soft lockdown. All schools resumed normal operations within two and a half hours.

According to a witness who did not want to be identified, two male teens standing in front of the clubhouse were approached by five people described as being of high school age -- three females and two males -- wearing backpacks.

The witness reported hearing five to six gunshots in rapid succession and heard someone scream for help. After the shooting, the five ran east toward Palatine High School.

Both victims were conscious and talking at the scene before being taken to area hospitals and police reopened the area to traffic by about 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palatine police, (847) 359-9000. Anonymous tips can be provided to Palatine Inverness Crime Stoppers, (847) 590-7867.

Virginia Lake and Jane Addams schools in Palatine Elementary District 15 and Palatine High School in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 were put on a soft lockdown. Students and staff went about their regular school day inside the building, while visitors to the school were stopped from entering and students were not able to leave.

The lockdowns were lifted at the District 15 schools at 12:15 p.m. and at Palatine High School at about 1:45 p.m., school officials said. All students and staff were reported safe.

According to District 15, afternoon kindergarten was canceled at Virginia Lake but met as normal in Jane Addams. Also, 12 students from Winston Campus Junior School on a field trip to Palatine High School were reported safe, according to District 15.

• Staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.