Elgin woman pleads guilty to attempted home invasion

An Elgin woman pleaded guilty Friday to attempted home invasion, in a case in which she was accused of beating a man with a blunt object in his home.

Laura Montigo, 31, of the 1200 block of Amanda Circle, had been charged with home invasion and aggravated battery.

She was accused of entering an apartment Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Illinois Court and hitting the man, with whom she was acquainted, according to police. He sustained no life-threatening injuries.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler accepted the plea and will determine her sentence June 1.

Montigo could receive probation or be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.

Tegeler also ruled she could be released on a personal recognizance bond. She had been held on $150,000 bail at the Kane County jail since her arrest.